Jackfruit: Reasons Why It Is Jack Of All Fruits

Bhubaneswar: Jackfruit is well known for its prickly looks, size, and weight but also its taste and texture. Botanically it is known as Artocarpus heterophyllus. Jackfruit is without a doubt a jack of all trades. With a strong and sweet smell, this fruit is popular to be a meat-substitute for vegans and vegetarians. India is now the world’s biggest producer of jackfruit and is capitalising on its growing popularity as a superfood meat alternative.

Helps in losing weight

If you are looking at losing weight, add more jackfruit to your diet as it has lots of dietary fiber that helps boost digestion. Also, the fiber present helps keep you satiated for longer, making you skip binging on junk unnecessarily. In fact, jackfruit is a low-calorie fruit that will help you with your weight loss struggles.

Boosts immunity

The abundance of vitamin C in jackfruit along with various antioxidants makes this fruit an excellent immunity booster. Vitamin C stimulates the production of white blood cells, while antioxidants prevent oxidative stress and prevent free radicals from damaging body cells before they cause any inflammation or disease.

Regulates blood pressure

There is a significant amount of potassium content in jackfruit, which acts as a vasodilator, which means it can relax your blood vessels and arteries, which helps to lower your blood pressure and reduce the stress of the cardiovascular system, further decreasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Helps build stronger bones

Jackfruit is power-packed with calcium, which is great for building stronger bones. Additionally, it contains vitamin C and magnesium which further help the body in calcium absorption, strengthening bones, and maintaining overall health.

Maintains eye and skin health

Jackfruit is rich in vitamin A content that helps reduce the chances of macular degeneration or vision loss, further enhancing eye vision. Moreover, it is regarded as an active anti-ageing component for skin glow. It protects the skin from sun damage and treats fine lines and wrinkles.

Great for insomniacs

Jackfruit contains generous amounts of magnesium that is an essential mineral that helps to regulate the neurotransmitter levels in the body, helping you to sleep better. So, if you are one of those who struggle to sleep every night, it is time you start feeding on jackfruits regularly.

Good for diabetics

The presence of natural sugars and fiber in the fruit may actually help control blood sugar levels in diabetics or lowers the risk of developing the condition. It prevents and manages diabetic symptoms by regulating the release of glucose and insulin in the body and improving insulin sensitivity.