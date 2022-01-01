Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS Earbuds With 28 Hours Of Battery Life 

New Delhi: Jabra Elite 4 Lively true wi-fi stereo (TWS) fitness-focused earbuds have been launched in India. It includes Spotify Faucet Playback function together with lively noise cancellation (ANC) paired with HearThrough expertise, and Google Quick Pair. Jabra claims that the earbuds provide a complete battery lifetime of as much as 28 hours. Read on to know more.

Jabra Elite 4 Lively value in India, availability

The Jabra Elite 4 Lively TWS earphones value in India is ready at Rs. 10,999, as per the corporate web site, and they’re additionally listed for buy on Amazon and Flipkart in Black, Mint, and Navy color choices.

As per a report, the corporate is anticipated to showcase these earbuds together with different Jabra merchandise at CES 2022.

Jabra Elite 4 Lively specs

Talking about the specification, Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds comes with a wingless Secure Active Fit design for a noise-isolating fit. It also offers ANC and an adjustable HearThrough feature that allows the wearer to control the volume of ambient noise that is let in while listening to music or making calls.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds are claimed to deliver a playtime of seven hours and a total runtime of up to 28 hours. The case also supports fast charging and the earbuds are said to offer an hour of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. Jabra claims that the earphones can be fully charged in 3 hours.

Other specifications of the Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earphones include support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They also come with Google Fast Pair technology for quick pairing. They come with an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbuds weigh 5 grams and the charging case weighs 37.5 grams.