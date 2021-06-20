“Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai” : Covid Vaccine Awareness Campaign To Start From June 21

New Delhi: The Minority Affairs Ministry will be launching an awareness campaign ‘Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai’ in rural and remote areas to dispel rumours against the ongoing Covid vaccination drive in the country.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will launch an awareness campaign from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.

The campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs along with various Socio-Educational Organisations, NGOs and Women Self Help Groups (SGHs).

“The nationwide awareness campaign will be launched from the minority concentrated district of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and will also be organised in different parts of the country,” Naqvi said.

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, Jain Guru Acharya Lokesh Muni, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sajjadanashin Syed Zainul Abedin are few prominent religious leaders who joined the campaign along with personalities from film, television and other fields to create awareness on the Covid vaccination drive.

“Some vested interests are trying to spread rumours and apprehensions regarding Covid vaccines in some areas of the country. Such elements are enemies of the health and well-being of the people.

Two ‘Made in India’ Covid vaccines are the result of the hard work of our scientists and it has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapons in the fight against Corona,” Naqvi said.

According to the Minister, State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups, working under aNai Roshni’ scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, will be part of the awareness campaign ‘Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai’.