J-Hope’s first solo album pinned at No 17 on US Billboard main chart

Seoul: BTS’ J-Hope is ruling music charts. The K-pop star who just released his first solo album ‘Jack In the Box’ has found himself placed at No 17 on US Billboard main chart.

J-Hope first topped the Billboard 200 with ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ in 2018 with BTS members, and until June of this year, ‘Love Yourself Answer’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and ‘Map Of the Soul: 7’, ‘BE’, and ‘Proof’, etc., topped the charts in a row.

J-Hope became the first Korean solo artist to have two albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.In March 2018, his first mixtape ‘Hope World’ was ranked 38th on the ‘Billboard 200’. Among the other BTS members, Suga (August D) took 11th and RM 26th on the chart. At the same time, one of the double title songs of J-Hope’s album, ‘Arson’, ranked 96th on this week’s main single chart ‘Hot 100′.

Jack in the Box’, featuring 10 songs, is also the first-ever official solo album from BTS, which recently announced a new chapter of its career with a focus on individual projects.

The album topped iTunes’ top albums charts in 49 countries around the world, including the US, Britain, France and Japan, upon its release on July 15.