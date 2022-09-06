J-Hope grooves to BTS’ RM and Balming Tiger’s new music video Sexy Nukim

Seoul: BTS head RM has released his latest music video in collaboration with Balming Tiger. The music video is titled Sexy Nukim and as expected, his fans are enjoying the moment.

The video is trending and ARMY (as BTS fans are known as) is lauding and praising the song like never before.

In fact, in a reaction video, there is J-Hope’s reaction to the song too. He could be seen enjoying and grooving to the part of RM from the song. His reaction is also receiving reaction from the ARMY.