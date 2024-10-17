Seoul: K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea’s military on Thursday after 18 months of duty, sparking enthusiasm among fans and investors for a potential reunion of the boy band next year. J-Hope, 30, is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

Wearing a uniform and a black beret, J-Hope smiled as he greeted Jin and around 100 cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

“Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with good health,” he told those gathered. “What I’ve felt for the past a year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country,” he added, asking the public for their interest and love for those serving in the military.

After completing his mandatory service, the rapper-singer greeted his beloved ARMY on a Weverse livestream, where he shared his experiences, talked about life in the military, and expressed how much he missed his fans.

During the live session, J-Hope spoke candidly about his time away, reflecting on the months spent serving and how challenging it was to be separated from ARMY. ” He also reassured fans that despite the tough times, he remained hopeful, eagerly waiting for the day he could return to the stage.

One particular moment from the live is causing a stir online. In a clip that’s now circulating widely across social media, J-Hope brought back his iconic catchphrase, “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope,” for the first time in a long while.

J-Hope revealed he received flowers from the band TXT. He said, “And txt also sent me this!” showing off his flower bouquet and letter. He proceeded to say, “thank you so much!”

