J&K – Encounter starts in Pulwama; 1 terrorist killed

Srinagar: A terrorist has been neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. The body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved, according to a spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir police.

The encounter took place at Padgampora village in Awantipora tehsil under Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after targeted killing of yet another Kashmiri Pandit.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, “Encounter has started at Padgampora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Updating about the operation against the terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “one terrorist was killed in the encounter. However, his body is yet to be retrieved.”

The encounter is underway. Further information is awaited.