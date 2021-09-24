Iyer & Tripathi help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders won their second straight Indian Premier League match with a seven-wicket thrashing of Mumbai Indians on Thursday to move into the top four.

Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 74 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

After coming back superbly with the ball to restrict MI to a below-par 155 for six, KKR made a mockery of the chase, as Rahul Tripathi (74 not out, 42b, 3×6, 8×4) and their new star Venkatesh Iyer (53, 30b, 3×6, 4×4) powered them to a convincing seven-wicket win with their aggressive half-centuries, with 29 balls remaining.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock’s 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against KKR in the allotted twenty overs. Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start as opening batters Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on 56 runs inside the first six overs.