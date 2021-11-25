Iyer, Jadeja Give India Advantage Power To Score 258/4 At Stumps

Kanpur: An unbeaten 113-run partnership between debutant Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led team India to reach 258/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Umpires decide that light is not sufficient for play to continue and so that is that for Day 1. While Jadeja got to his 17th Test half-century, Iyer is on the way to hit his maiden test century.

After India captain Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first, Mayank Agarwal was the first to go for 13 in the morning session.

Later, Shubman Gill dominated New Zealand bowlers with his 52-run knock and added 61 runs with Pujara for the second wicket.

India’s No. 3 was dismissed by Tim Southee as Pujara failed to convert a good start to a big score yet again.

Gill was dismissed in the first over of the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the first Test in Kanpur followed by Cheteshwar Pujara.

Iyer and Jadeja put an unbroken 113-run fifth-wicket stand after stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane became Kyle Jamieson’s third victim. Iyer was unbeaten on 75 while Jadeja was batting on 50.