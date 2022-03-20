IWLF Youth, Junior & Senior National Weightlifting Championships Begins In City

Bhubaneswar: The IWLF Youth, Junior & Senior National Weightlifting Championship 2021-2022 got underway today in Bhubaneswar. Participating at the Nationals are over 800 weightlifters from across 30 States.

The Championships was declared open by Sports Secretary, Govt. of Odisha, R. Vineel Krishna in the presence of President, Indian Weightlifting Federation, Sahadev Yadav, President, Paralympic Committee of India, Padmashree, Deepa Malik, Director General Sports, KIIT University, Gaganendu Dash, Secretary-General, Indian Weightlifting Federation, Ananda Gouda, President Odisha Weightlifting Association, Chittaranjan Swain and Secretary, Odisha Weightlifting Association, Narayan Sahu.

On behalf of the host state, Sports Secretary, R.Vineel Krishna felicitated all the esteemed dignitaries. Speaking on this occasion, Sports Secretary said, “We are very glad to be hosting this National Weightlifting Championship in Odisha, across categories. Weightlifting is a very important sport for India and has brought laurels for the country in the international arena. I commend IWLF for taking the sports to such great heights.”

Even for Odisha, weightlifting is amongst a priority sport and I hope in the coming years, the weightlifters from our state will bring laurels for the state and country. We have also invested in 89 indoor multipurpose halls across Odisha where Weightlifting will be promoted and along with our Weightlifting High-Performance Centre will collectively boost the weightlifting ecosystem in the state. We look forward to working with IWLF in not only hosting tournaments but also setting up a National Centre of Excellence in Odisha, he added.

Addressing the gathering, President, IWLF, Sahadev Yadav, said, “Conducting such a big tournament was a challenge in itself for us. We are grateful to the Govt. of Odisha for keeping our request of conducting the Nationals. They have not only hosted this championship but actually hosted it in the best possible way. The facilities, the hospitality, the venue, everything is of the best quality and we look forward to organizing bigger tournaments and one International Competition in the state of Odisha in 2023.”

For the first time in the history of this Championship, it has been decided that first, second and third prizes will be given to the athletes in all categories. The first, second, and third place winners will be awarded Rs 10,000, Rs. 5000, and Rs. 3000 respectively.

The President advised participants to stay away from doping and wished them all the best for the event.

Indian Weightlifting Federation in association with the Odisha Weightlifting Association with support from the Sports and Youth Services Department, Govt of Odisha, will conduct the event. The competition will be held in 10 different Weight Categories for Youth (Boys & Girls), Junior & Seniors (Men & Women).

This competition is the qualifier for the 5th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, 2022 which is scheduled to be held later this year. This will also be considered a Selection Trial for the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships both for eligible lifters.

The event will go on till 31st March 2022 and will witness some of the finest weightlifters across age and event categories.