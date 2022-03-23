IWLF Youth, Jr & Sr National Weightlifting Championships: Odisha’s Sushant Sahu Bags Bronze

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Sushant Sahu won the bronze medal at the IWLF Youth, Junior, & Senior National Weightlifting Championships held at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Sushant clinched the medal in the men’s senior 67 kg weight category with a total lift of 268 kg ( 117kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk).

Arunachal Pradesh’s Marcio Tario won the gold medal by lifting a total of 282 kg in the category, while Subhash Lahar of Chhattisgarh won the gold medal by lifting a total of 270 kg.

Similarly, in the men’s 67 kg category, RSPB Manjunath Morti lifted the gold medal by lifting a total of 284kg, while Marcio Tario of Arunachal Pradesh lifted the silver medal by lifting a total of 282 kg and Reelam Raju lifted the 277kg bronze medal.

In the men’s youth category, S.N. Logeshwaran lifted a total of 254kg and won the gold medal, while Mizoram’s MH. Silvan Beharothatlo won a total of 251 kg and a silver medal, while Benia Tani of Arunachal Pradesh won a total of 248 kg and a bronze medal.

In the men’s junior category, Mizoram’s Lalhuthar won the gold medal by lifting a total of 269 kg, while Maharashtra’s Tejas Jongjale lifted a total of 268kg by lifting the silver and Mizoram’s Jacob Vallalatlunga by a total of 257kg.