‘I’ve noticed a wider variety of roles coming my way’, Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva

Actress Komal Sachdeva, known for her powerful portrayal as Chameli in the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Dunki,’ has now joined Zakir Khan in ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 3.’ In the series, she takes on the role of Anita, who fiercely protects her younger brother due to their shared childhood experiences. Komal recently shared her experience of how the industry has responded to her after ‘Dunki.’

Sharing her post-‘Dunki’ experience, Komal said, ‘Since the release of ‘Dunki,’ people have started recognizing me as Chameli and appreciating my performance, especially in the scenes where my character dies. I’ve also noticed a wider variety of roles coming my way.’

Discussing her portrayal of Anita, Komal added, ‘Though Anita may seem strict, she genuinely loves and fiercely protects her family. I’ve encountered women like her in real life; often perceived as bossy, their main concern is the safety of their loved ones. I aimed to portray this inner struggle between appearance and emotion in my acting.’

In her acting career, Komal has showcased her talent in projects such as ‘Dunki’ (2023), ‘Toilet: A Love Story’ (2017), and ‘Your Honor’ (2020). Directed by Vikas Chandra, ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare’ was created by Zakir Khan and features Zakir Khan, Vyom Sharma, Kumar Varun, and Venus Singh in significant roles. This season follows Ronny (Zakir Khan) as he runs for councillor against Ashwini Pathak (Abhimanyu Singh). The series is available for streaming on Amazon miniTV.