I’ve Already Offered To Vacate The Post But Decision Depends On AICC: Niranjan Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: After MLA Tara Prasad Bahini Pati’s comment over the change of guard in Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), speculations are rife and obviously swing of the pin points toward incumbent president Niranjan Patnaik.

However, his signs refer that he has already offered to desert the post years ago and responding to the press personnel on the question of reshuffle in Odisha PCC, Patnaik said that he has sent his resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President earlier.

“I have tendered my resignation. However, I have not made his decision public. There is a need for change, the sooner it happens the better. There are a lot of befitting candidates in the party to lead the Congress in Odisha,” Patnaik said.

“My resignation is under consideration by the national leaders. A rejig in the state congress is a regular practice and in 2019 I had myself announced that I have tendered my resignation from the post. I am not denying that. But when AICC will take a call, depends on AICC,” said Patnaik.