IU, BTS’ Jungkook Only K-Pop Singers Included in Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’

Seoul: BTS sensation Jungkook and singer IU are the only K-Pop artistes to be included in Rolling Stone magazine’s curated list of ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’. Jung Kook is at 191st position, while IU is at 135th position.

On January 2nd, Rolling Stone released its Top 200 ‘Greatest Singers of All Time’. According to the list, Jungkook is ranked 191st, “Jung Kook, the multifaceted youngest member of BTS, boasts a long list of talents — he’s a strong performer, written several songs, and is known to be extremely hardworking and humble despite the success he’s experienced at such an early age,” wrote Rolling Stone.

While IU is the highest-ranked Korean singer on the list at No. 135. “Since her 2010 breakout hit “Good Day” (which garnered deserved praise for its magnificent three-note climax), IU has become one of the most highly regarded vocalists in South Korean music.”