It’s Not A Murder, Says Sambalpur SP On Chinmayee Sahu’s Death

Sambalpur: Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahu, a former student of VSSUT, was not murdered and she died by drowning, clarified Sambalpur SP B. Gangadhar on Tuesday.

At a press meet, the SP said the post mortem report mentioned that her death was due to drowning.

“However, we are investigating the circumstances that led to her drowning. The investigation is still on whether it is a case accidental drowning or something else. If she commits suicide, then who abet her to take the extreme step. All these aspects are being investigated,” the SP said.

He said that investigation is not yet over. The truth will come out once the Viscera report came in, he added.

Two of her friends detained in the police station will be released soon. However, they will be served an undertaking that they will cooperate with the investigation.

“If necessary, both of them will be called to the police station again for questioning,” Gangadhar clarified.

Chinmayee’s friend Pritiman Dey has been asked to stay in Burla for seven days.