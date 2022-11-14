‘It’s Called Karma’ Shami Takes Brutal Dig At Shoaib Akhtar After Pakistan’s T20 WC Loss

New Delhi: Taking a dig at former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan cricket team’s defeat in T20 World Cup final, Indian medium pacer Mohammed Shami teased Akhtar by saying “its Karma”.

After Pakistan suffered a 5-wicket defeat from England in T20 World Cup final, men in green’s supporters, including veteran cricketers, took to Twitter to express their dismay. The first one, in the streak, was former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. He posted a broken heart emoticon after his team was made to bite the dust at the hands of England.

Reacting to Shoaib’s expression, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami referred Pak’s defeat as ‘karma’. “Sorry brother It’s call karma,” Shami wrote.

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Shami also congratulated Jos Buttler’s England, who became only the second team after the West Indies (2012 and 2016) to win the T20 World Cup trophy more than once in men’s cricket.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had heavily criticised Indian Cricket team for a crushing defeat against England in the T20 Semi-finals two days ago. Akhtar lashed out at India’s bowling unit and raised questions about the selection of Shami.

“Indian cricket is at the lowest right now because when it comes to ICC events, India ko apni kaptaani dekhni hogi, management ko blame lena hoga. Bowling department me confusing selection ke saath Shami ko uthaake le aaye. Achhe fast bowler hain lekin banta nahi tha. (India need to have a look at the captaincy in ICC events, the team management should take the blame. The bowling department’s selection was confusing – they picked up Shami from nowhere. He is a good fast bowler, but didn’t deserve to selected),” Akhtar has said after India’s defeat against England.