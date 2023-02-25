ITR Espionage Case: Accused Officer Sent To 4-day Remand

Bhubaneswar: A senior employee of ITR-Chandipur, who was arrested yesterday on charges of passing important information to a foreign agent, has been sent on 4-day remand.

As per reports, the accused officer, Baburam Dey, was sent on remand following the permission of SDJM court.

The official was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed at the Chandipur police station.

According to a senior official, Baburam was allegedly sharing sensitive defence-related information with a Pakistani agent for “sexual as well as monetary gratification”.

WhatsApp chats and sexually explicit photos and videos were found in his phone, which was seized, the official said.

In September 2021, five contractual employees of ITR-Chandipur were arrested in another espionage case.