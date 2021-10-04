ITI Student Dies Of Electrocution In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An Industrial Training Institute (ITI) student was killed while another sustained critical injuries after they came in contact with a live wire in Barbil locality in Keonjhar district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Kumar Rana and the injured has been identified as Samir Kumar Rana.

According to reports, the incident took place while Rana trying to put a banner of an apprenticeship exhibition when he accidentally came in contact with a wire.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.