ITI Student Commits Suicide, Critical

Bhadrak: A student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) committed suicide by consuming poison. The incident was reported from Tihidi area of Bhadrak district.

The victim has been identified as Asutosh Mallick, a first-year Electrical student of the private ITI college.

The student is reportedly undergoing treatment at SCB hospital, Cuttack, in critical condition.

On the other hand, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter, said sources.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Asutosh took the extreme step to end his life after being ragged by seniors at college.