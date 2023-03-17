itel P40- A 6000 mAh Power-packed Smartphone launched at just Rs 7699

New Delhi3: itel, one of the leading brands of Bharat, launches its new Power Series with the contemporary P40 smartphone. The itel P40 is the first smartphone in this segment to boast an impressive 6000mAh mega battery, a beautiful 6.6-inch HD + IPS Waterdrop display, and a stylish body. This latest addition to the itel portfolio offers unmatched performance to meet the needs of aspirational Gen Z consumers from both looks and affordability standpoint.

Category first, itel P40 is packed with the latest technology at an unbeatable price of Rs 7699. The brand has once again raised industry standards with this latest product, which is set to disrupt the budget smartphone market with segment-first features.

The itel P40 is designed to turn heads everywhere with its stunning 9.2mm ultra slim body and futuristic extra-large double lens setup housing the 13MP+QVGA dual camera and dual flash. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Water Drop full screen display and a 5MP front camera. The itel P40 has the space for all your entertainment and work as it comes with Memory Fusion Technology that allows the user to increase their RAM up to 7GB. All this is backed up by the P40’s incredible 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, ensuring you never run out of power. This new series comes with a 12-month warranty, and a one-time screen replacement guarantee with no service cost, ensuring you can enjoy uninterrupted usage and seamless experiences, worry-free.

Powered by the SC9863A chipset and operating on the Android 12 Go edition, the P40 smartphone delivers exceptional performance, ensuring fast and responsive functionality and a seamless user experience. itel P40 is available in 3 color options: Force Black, Dreamy Blue and Luxurious Gold

itel P40 RAM & ROM CPU: SC9863A octa-core processor Memory 64GB+2GB/64GB+4GB Battery 6000mAh Charger: 5V2A 10W Supports 18W fast charge Sensor Fingerprint: Yes Face ID: Yes Camera Rear: 13MP + QVGA Rear Flash: Dual Front: 5.0MP Front Flash: No Operating System Android S Go* Colors Force Black, Dreamy Blue and Luxurious Gold

Commenting on the launch, CEO, itel India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “At itel, we believe in the transformative power of technology that positively impacts millions across India by offering the best products at the best value. Our commitment to high performance device at a competitive cost is reflected through our latest offering, the itel P40. P40 is the first smartphone in its segment to feature an unparalleled 6000mAh battery, perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and aesthetically pleasing design to provide a truly revolutionary experience for first-time smartphone users.”

He added, “In today’s world, entry-level smartphone users expect devices that can handle their non-stop usage and high video consumption. A high-capacity battery is a necessary feature to keep them connected and powered throughout the day. And matched with affordability, P40 becomes the best offering for our consumers. Our vision to empower every Indian with the power of technology doesn’t end with the launch of the itel P40. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our products and services are accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life so they can fully embrace the digital age and realize their aspirations.”