ITDA Junior Engineer in vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths today conducted simultaneous raids at several places linked to a Junior Engineer of ITDA on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The official has been identified as Santosh Das.

The vigilance sleuths raided a at his office and rented house in Baripada, and parental house in Baliapal.

Today i. e on 25.11.2021 on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Sri Santosh Kumar Das, Assistant Engineer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baripada simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance at 11 locations in BBSR, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

10 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, and 30 other staff engaged in search.

Locations as under:

1) Four storeyed building located over plot No. 2404/EB-502, Bhubaneswar

2) Flat No. 105,Bijay Enclave, Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar

3) Building under construction located over plot No. LIG-1117 K-4, Kalinga Vihar, Bhubaneswar

4) Four storeyed building over plot No. 169, Bagbrundaban, Balasore

5) House at vill-Badhapal,Baliapal, Balasore

6) In-Laws house at pitina, Sadar,Balasore

7) Rented House of Son-in-law near LIC Colony, Balasore

8) Native place of Son-in-law located at Dudpal, Baliapal, Balasore

9) Rented house of Sri Das located at Bhanjpur, Baripada

10) office chamber located at ITDA office Baripada

11) Rented House of son located at Baisinga Dist- Mayurbhanj.

Raids are on to calculate his disproportionate assets, said the official.