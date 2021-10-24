ITBP Raising Day
National

ITBP Raising Day: PM Modi Extends Greetings To Soldiers

By PragativadiNews
0 2

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all the ITBP personnel on their Raising Day today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our @ITBP_official Himveers have answered the nation’s call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disasters is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day.”

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 8303 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eighteen − fifteen =

Breaking