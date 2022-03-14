ITBP Officer Killed, Jawan Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official was killed and a jawan sustained injuries after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased has been Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh, while injured was identified as head constable Mahesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages while a team of the ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work. When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion.

It is pertinent to mention that a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a similar pressure IED blast incident in the neighbouring Dantewada district on Thursday.