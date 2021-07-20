ITBP Jawan Killed, Another Hurt While Narayanpur MLA Has Narrow Escape In Naxal Attack

Malkangiri/Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): A jawan of Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) was killed and one injured, while Narayanpur MLA Chandan Kashyap had a narrow escape in a Naxal attack on Tuesday morning in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

The exchange of fire broke out when the red rebels attacked the convoy of Narayanpur Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap near Amdai Ghaati under Chote Dongar Police Station limit in Naraynapur, informed Bastar IGP, P Sundarraj.

The ITBP’s 45th battalion was deployed to sanitize the road for the safe movement of the MLA’s convoy. At around 10.00 am this morning after the MLA’s convoy safely passed the Amdai Ghati to reach his destination Orcchha block of Narayanpur district, the Naxals opened firing to which the ITBP jawans retaliated.

An ITBP constable, Shiv Kumar Meena, was killed and one assistant sub-inspector, Keshav Ram, was injured during the encounter. While the body of martyred personnel has been sent to hospital and the Injured jawan suffered a minor injury and is out of danger, added IG Sundarraj.

IG Sundarraj further added that the helicopter is been sent to Orchha to evacuate MLA Chandan Kashyap.