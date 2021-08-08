ITBP Inducts Two Women Officers In Combat For First Time

Mussoorie: For the first time, two women officers joined Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Assistant Commandants on Sunday after they passed out from ITBP Academy in Mussoorie.

The ranks of Assistant Commandant, the entry-level officer rank in the paramilitary, was taken by two women officers — Prakriti and Deeksha.

Their graduation parade was held at the ITBP Academy in Masoorie and was officiated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief guest.

A total of 53 officers graduated from the ITBP officers’ training academy in Mussoorie including 42 Assistant Commandants (GD) and 11 Assistant Commandants (Engineer).

Notably, the ITBP started recruiting women combat officers in its cadre from 2016 through an all-India examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).