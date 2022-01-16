Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti passes away aged 91

Paris: Nino Cerruti – one of the great Italian designers and fashion entrepreneurs – passed away aged 91.

Reports say he passed away in hospital in Piedmont where he had checked in for a hip operation.

He always insisted on trying on his own creations first. Many of them were kept at the textile factory his grandfather founded in the town of Biella in 1881.

Cerruti went into the clothing business in the late 1950s.

He opened his first boutique in Paris in 1967.

In the ’80s, he branched out into Hollywood, designing clothes for stars including Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.