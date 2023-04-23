“It Will Destabilise Country’s Social Structure”: Bar Council Of India On Same-Sex Marriage

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the idea of same-sex marriage.

The resolution stated that such a tradition will destabilise the social structure of the country.

The lawyers’ body said people are worried about the future of their children since pleas seeking same-sex marriage were heard by the Supreme Court.

In a resolution, the Bar Council of India said, “India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs. Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined. Any decision by the apex court in such sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country.”

“There is no gain saying that the issue at hand is highly-sensitive, commented upon and criticized by various sections of society, including socio-religious groups,for being a social-experiment, engineered by a selected few. This, in addition to it, being socially and morally compunctive,” it added.

The Bar Council of India noted that if the Supreme Court shows indulgence in this matter, it will result in destabilising the social structure of the country in the coming days.

“Law is a codified societal norm that reflects the collective conscience of the people,” it said.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage. The arguments will resume on April 24.