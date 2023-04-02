“It Was Planned For Her”: Varun Dhawan On Kissing Gigi Hadid At NMACC Event

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan has finally addressed the criticism he has received for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid during the NMACC event.

In a viral video, supermodel Gigi enters the stage and gets twirled by Varun during one of his performances. He kissed each of her cheeks as well. While many mocked Varun’s actions, some defended him.

A woman shared a post (now-deleted) accusing Varun Dhawan of kissing Gigi Hadid without her permission during their performance. The tweet read: “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an ‘elite’ crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting.”

Varun Dhawan reacted to the tweet and claimed that he did not force Gigi Hadid. He wrote on Twitter: “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning.”

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre ( NMACC) opened on Friday. For the inaugural ceremony, Geroz Abbas Khan directed a dramatic piece involving 700 performers which featured art forms such as dance, music and puppetry. Nita Ambani’s dream project, the cultural centre, aspires to act as a tool to conserve and promote Indian arts.

The A-list of Bollywood paraded down the red carpet on the second day of this spectacular event, dressed to the nines. Many celebrities were seen attending the event, including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan, Gauri Khan, Suhana, and Salman Khan. Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Penelope Cruz were among the Hollywood stars present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s grand opening.