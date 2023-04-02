It was great to bat with David Warner,” says Delhi Capitals’ Rilee Rossouw

Lucknow: The Delhi Capitals didn’t get off to the best of starts in the TATA IPL 2023 after going down by 50 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday. The Lucknow side put up 193/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Delhi Capitals to 143/9.

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals’ batter Rilee Rossouw said, “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win. It was a bit too much to chase down over 190 on that wicket. It’s been fantastic to be back in the IPL. There’s a great buzz around the ground.”

Rossouw, who scored 30 runs off 20 balls, also said, “It’s a long tournament and we’ll definitely think about what we could’ve done better. We’ll strive to get a victory in the next one. Mark Wood bowled really well. We can be better on the field. It would’ve been a completely different game if we had taken our chances.”

The South African expressed that he enjoyed batting with Captain David Warner, “It was fantastic to bat with a legend of the game. And to see how he goes about his business was something to behold.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.