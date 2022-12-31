IT Minister Pulls Up Whatsapp Over Incorrect Map Of India Shown In Tweeted Video

New Delhi: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday pulled up WhatsApp for tweeting a video that depicted an incorrect map of India and asked it to fix the error immediately, following which the messaging platform deleted the tweet and apologised.

As the minister called out WhatsApp over the distortions in the map of the country, he also warned that “all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps”.

“Dear @WhatsApp – Request that you pls fix the India map error asap”,” Chandrasekhar tweeted after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.