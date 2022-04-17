It Is Vital That Democracies & Friends Stick Together: Boris Johnson Tweets Ahead Of India Visit
It Is Vital That Democracies & Friends Stick Together: Boris Johnson Tweets Ahead Of India Visit

By Pradeep Sahoo
London: Ahead of India’s visit, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, tweeted something serious on Sunday.

“This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries,” he said in a tweet.

“As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together,” added Boris Johnson.

The UK PM termed India as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy. He said that India is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK.

As per Boris Johnson’s office, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold “in-depth talks” in Delhi on April 22.

Breaking