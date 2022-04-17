It Is Vital That Democracies & Friends Stick Together: Boris Johnson Tweets Ahead Of India Visit

London: Ahead of India’s visit, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, tweeted something serious on Sunday.

“This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries,” he said in a tweet.

This week I’ll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/Dw1yZQq6UG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2022

“As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together,” added Boris Johnson.

The UK PM termed India as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy. He said that India is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK.

As per Boris Johnson’s office, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold “in-depth talks” in Delhi on April 22.