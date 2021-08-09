It feels great to be back home with the coveted medal: Neeraj Chopra After Reaching Delhi

New Delhi: As javelin star and Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner, Neeraj Chopra returned home with nearly 80 other Indian athletes on Monday, thousands of fans greeted him at Delhi Airport.

Speaking to the media persons after reaching India Chopra said that he “feels great” to come home with the coveted medal.

“It feels great to be back home, I was expecting this,” Neeraj told.

Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old’s historic feat back in Tokyo.

Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and quickly entered his car to leave the airport.

The Indian contingent landed in Delhi in the afternoon and will be taken to the Ashoka Hotel where the athletes and medal winners will be felicitated.