It Ends With Us crosses $180M at global box office amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama

New York: Amid all the drama around the escalating tension between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, their film It Ends With Us has been blossoming at the box office worldwide. A Variety report states that It Ends With Us has now grossed more than $180 million worldwide.

The report claims that It Ends With Us, made on a modest budget of $25 million, has now earned more than 7x that amount. It crossed $100 million at the global box office last week, and has now added another $80 million to it. It earned $33.1 million at the international box office this past weekend, bringing its overseas earnings to $82.2 million, thereby crossing $180 million in just 10 days since release.

At the North American box office, It Ends With Us earned $24 million, down just 52% from its triumphant opening of $50 million the weekend before. It landed at the third place in the box office rankings this weekend, immediately after Shawn Levy’s buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds in the lead.

The film was adapted from the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel of the same name that follows Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a woman at a crossroads when a past love upends her current relationship with Justin Baldoni’s Ryle Kincaid.

Rumours of behind-the-scenes drama on the film also continue to dominate social media discourse and tabloid headlines — but Don’t Worry Darling also taught us that gossip and chatter don’t always translate to box office returns. That film had director Olivia Wilde at odds with Florence Pugh, the lead actor of the film.

However, It Ends With Us is clearly performing exceptionally well at the box office worldwide, while it’s unclear if the surrounding drama has any effect on it, positive or negative. Rumours of Blake telling people that Justin fat-shamed her and kissed her for too long in an intimate scene have been doing the rounds. However, Justin has been praising Blake and her involvement in the film in his recent interviews.