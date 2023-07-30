IT Dept witnesses a new milestone in number of ITRs filed

The Income Tax (IT) Department has reported a significant increase in the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed this year compared to the previous year.

As of 6.30 p.m. today, a total of 6 crore ITRs have been filed, reaching a new milestone, the IT dept said.

The Department said the e-filing portal has witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today.

Tomorrow is the last day for filing ITRs for the Assessment Year 2023-24.