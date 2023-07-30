IT Dept witnesses a new milestone in number of ITRs filed

The Income Tax (IT) Department has reported a significant increase in the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed this year compared to the previous year.
As of 6.30 p.m. today, a total of 6 crore ITRs have been filed, reaching a new milestone, the IT dept said.
The Department said the e-filing portal has witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today.
Tomorrow is the last day for filing ITRs for the Assessment Year 2023-24.
📢 Kind Attention 📢
A new milestone!
More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!
We have witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today.
To… pic.twitter.com/VFkgYezpDH
— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2023
Comments are closed.