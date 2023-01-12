IT Dept Raids Residence of West Bengal Minister, Seizes Rs 11 Cr

Kolkata: The income tax department has seized around Rs 11 crore cash during raids at the residence and factory of former minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Zakir Hossain.

The former minister’s house, beedi factory and oil mills in Murshidabad district were raided.

The Income Tax department sleuths conducted the marathon raid search operations accompanied by the central armed forces personnel.

While around Rs 1 crore was seized from Hossain’s house, around Rs 10 crore was seized from his rice and flour mill, said official.

Around Rs 5.5 crore was seized from two other beedi manufacturing units in the same district which belongs to other persons taking the total amount of cash seized to more than Rs 16 crore.

“Raids were conducted at multiple places in West Bengal. A sizable amount of cash was seized,” said a senior IT official.

Hossain, who owns a beedi factory and several mills, has claimed that he has documents and that the money was meant to be paid to labourers who work in his factory and mills.