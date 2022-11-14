Istanbul Street Blast Suspect Arrested: Reports

Turkey: The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul’s explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency’s English-language Twitter account.

Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istiklal Avenue in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that “smells like terrorism”.

The explosion occurred at about 4.20pm local time (13.20 GMT) on Sunday, the Istanbul governor, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted.

Taking cognizance of the incident, India conveyed condolences to Turkey and its people on the tragic loss of lives. “Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery,” an MEA statement read.