ISSF World Cup: Mehuli-Tushar Wins Gold, Palak-Shiva Settles For Bronze

New Delhi: India’s Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar clinched gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup Changwon on Wednesday.

The in-form duo of Mehuli and Tushar outclassed the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen by 17-13.

The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and Czech Republic respectively.

This is Tushar’s maiden gold for India at the senior level while Mehuli bagged her second yellow metal, having won her first at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu.

The Indian pair of Palak and Shiva Narwal bagged bronze in the 10m Air Pistol mixed event.

In the mixed Air Pistol event, Palak and Shiva beat Kazakhstan’s Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan 16-0.