ISSF World Cup: India’s Rahi Sarnobat Wins Gold In Women’s 25m Pistol

Osijek: Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat clinched the gold medal in the women’s 25M Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The 30-year-old Sarnobat fired a final score of 39 after qualifying second with a total of 591.

In the qualification, Sarnobat fired a brilliant 296 in the rapid fire round on Monday. Her precision score was an equally impressive 295 on Sunday.

The silver went to France’s Mathilde Lamolle, who scored 31 in the final.