ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil Win Gold In 10m Mixed Air Rifle

New Delhi: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The India duo tallied 16 in the gold-medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian World No. 1 Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes, who managed 10. Panwar and Valarivan scored a 10.4 each in the final shot, while the Hungarian pair got 10.7 and 9.9.

