ISSF World Cup: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold Medal

New Delhi: Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched a gold medal at the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Saturday.

Aishwary Pratap defeated Hungary’s Zalan Peklar 16-12 for the finish at the top of the podium.

He also finished at the top in the qualification round with a score of 593. Istvan Peni, also from Hungary, finished third.

Earlier, the Indian shooting trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta clinched a silver medal at the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage on Wednesday.

The Indian duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu also won gold on Wednesday after they defeated Hungary’s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the finals of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team.