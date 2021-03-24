ISSF World Cup: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold In Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

New Delhi: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old became the youngest in history to win a shooting World Cup gold in the 3 Positions event.

Hungary’s Istvan Peni took home the silver medal while Denmark’s Steffen Olsen finished third to secure the bronze medal.

Tomar had a slender lead of 0.1 points over Olsen after the kneeling position, with 155 points. But Olsen overtook him in the prone position, taking a lead of 0.9 points as he finished with 311.4 points to Tomar’s 310.5.

However, Tomar got some good scores and capitalised on a few slip-ups by the Dane to go back in the lead ahead of the eliminations.

Niraj Kumar was the first to be knocked out, as he finished with 400.3 points.

Sanjeev Rajput was in the fourth spot after the kneeling position, but slipped to fifth after the prone position and eventually finished sixth, with 413.3 points.

This was India’s 8th gold medal in the ongoing World Cup. India continue to dominate the medal tally with 15 so far. India have won three silver medals and four bronze to go with the eight gold medals.