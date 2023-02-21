ISSF World Cup 2023: India’s Rudrankksh Patil wins 10m air rifle gold medal

India’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the men’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo on Tuesday.

Rudrankksh Patil, the reigning world champion in the 10m air rifle, defeated Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich 16-8 in the gold medal match to clinch the top prize.

Earlier, Rudrankksh Patil finished seventh in the qualification round with 629.3 points to make the ranking round, which he topped with 262.0 points to set up a final clash against Ulbrich.

Croatia’s Miran Maricic, who topped qualification, won the bronze medal.

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika narrowly missed out on the cut for the ranking rounds and finished 11th and 12th, respectively.

India’s Tushar Shahu Mane did finish second in the qualification round but didn’t compete in the ranking round since he was playing for ranking points only (RPO). Vidit Jain, another Indian competing for RPO, finished 15th in qualification.

This was Rudrankksh Patil’s second gold medal at the Cairo shooting World Cup in as many days. He had paired with Narmada Raju to win the 10m air rifle mixed team gold on Monday.

Narmada Raju, meanwhile, was in action in the women’s 10m air rifle event but could only finish seventh. The event, however, saw an Indian medallist with Tilottama Sen clinching the bronze medal after finishing third in the ranking round.

Tilottama, in fact, narrowly fended off compatriot Ramita for the podium finish after scoring 262.0 – just 0.2 more than her Indian team-mate.

Earlier, Tilottama Sen finished second in the qualifying round with a score of 632.7. Ramita finished seventh while Narmada was the last shooter to qualify for the ranking round.

Former world No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan and Nancy competed for RPO in the qualifying round and finished eighth and 15th, respectively.

The two medals on Tuesday keeps India on top of the Cairo shooting World Cup medals tally with five medals – three golds and two bronze. Hungary are second with a gold and a silver.