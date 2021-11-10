ISSF President’s Cup: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Shooters On Winning Medals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian shooters for winning medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President’s Cup.

PM Modi wished the best to Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma for their future endeavours after they won medals in the President’s Cup.

“Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for wining medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President’s Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to @realmanubhaker, @SarnobatRahi, @SChaudhary2002 and @abhishek_70007 for wining medals at the @ISSF_Shooting President's Cup in Poland. The people of India are proud of their stupendous performance. Best wishes to these athletes for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

