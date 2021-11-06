ISSF President’s Cup: Manu Bhaker, Javad Foroughi Win Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Poland: India’s woman pistol ace Manu Bhaker and Iran’s reigning Olympic champion Javad Foroughi clinched the gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the inaugural ISSF President’s Cup in Wroclaw here.

The Indo-Iranian pair outclassed the French-Russian duo of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov.

Bhaker and Foroughi were placed third in qualification with a combined score of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final where they topped the field of four pairs to make it to the final.

Lamolle and Artem came through by winning the second semi-final.

Among the other Indians in the field, Abhishek Verma paired up with Ukranian Olena Kostevych to finish sixth while the pairing of Saurabh Chaudhary and Swiss Heidi Gerber Diethelm also made it among the top eight semi-finalists to finish seventh.

Yashaswini Deswal, the fourth Indian in the fray and who was paired with Slovakian Juraj Tuzinsky, ended 10th among the 12 teams in the competition.