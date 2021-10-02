ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian Women Win Team Gold In Skeet, Bronze For Men

Peru: Indian shooters claimed the gold medal in the women’s skeet team event and the bronze in the men’s team finals of the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

The women’s skeet team of Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat Sekhon blanking team Italy 6-0 in the final. Israel beat Germany to win bronze. This is Ganemat’s second medal of the competition after she won silver in the skeet junior women competition.

The men’s team of Abhay Singh Sekhon, Ayush Rudraraju and Rajveer Gill won bronze, beating team Turkey. Italy beat out USA to take gold.

Earlier, on Thursday, Manu Bhaker had won gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event. Esha Singh won silver in the same competition. Rudrankksh Patil won the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition, while Ramita won bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle.

India remain second in the medals tally with 2 golds, 3 silver and 2 bronze. USA leads with 3 golds, 3 silver and 1 bronze.