The world’s largest religious and human gathering, the Mahakumbh 2025, is being captured not only from the ground but also from Space.

On Sunday night, the International Space Station (ISS) captured awe-inspiring images of the Mahakumbh. These pictures showcase the mesmerizing view of the event, with the world’s largest human gathering along the banks of the Ganga River glowing brightly with lights. Astronaut Don Pettit shared these pictures taken from the ISS on the social media platform ‘X’.

The images show the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela’s lighting and the massive human crowd, transforming the banks of the Ganga River into a unique spectacle. These space-captured images highlight the scale of this religious event on Earth.

The Mahakumbh is the world’s largest religious event, where millions of devotees take a dip in the Ganga River to attain spiritual peace. So far, over 13 crore devotees have experienced this blissful and religious moment by bathing at the confluence. The images emerging from here have amazed the entire world. These space photos are sure to draw the attention of people worldwide to the Mahakumbh. Don Pettit, while sharing the images, wrote that the incredible view of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela was captured from the International Space Station (ISS). The world’s largest human congregation was glowing along the banks of the Ganga River.

Donald Roy Pettit

American astronaut and chemical engineer Donald Roy Pettit is known for his work in astrophotography and innovation in space. Pettit is also the inventor of the first patented object made in space, the ‘Zero-G Cup’. He, at the age of 69, is NASA’s oldest active astronaut.