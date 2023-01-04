ISRO’s Second Development SSLV Flight This Year

Nagpur: India will test a space-based aircraft monitoring system when it undertakes a development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) next month, senior officials said on Wednesday.

The SSLV, aimed at launching up to 500 kg satellites in planar orbit, was unsuccessful in its first development flight on August 7 last year.

The second development flight of the SSLV is likely to be held next month, which if successful would allow ISRO to provide on demand launch services for smaller satellites weighing from 10 kg to 500 kg.