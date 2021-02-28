ISRO’s PSLV-C51 mission lifts off with Amazonia-1 satellite from Sriharikota

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

This is the first lift-off of 2021 by the national space agency.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.