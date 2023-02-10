ISRO to launch new rocket SSLV-D2 today

Andhra Pradesh: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the second edition of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday at 9.18am. The new rocket will attempt to put three satellites – ISRO’s EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris’ Janus-1, and Chennai-based space startup SpaceKidz’s AzaadiSAT-2 – into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15-minute flight, the ISRO said.

According to ISRO, the SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on a ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. The rocket provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure.

The SSLV is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.

The rocket is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module.