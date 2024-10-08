Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to build a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This addition will act as an essential backup and aid ISRO’s progressive missions, including the New Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) program. The need for this third launch pad stems from the potential risks to current facilities and the integration of new technologies.

The existing second launch pad, initially intended for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), has been modified to support the more robust Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and its cryogenic stage. The upcoming third launch pad is designed to feature advanced design elements that align with ISRO’s developing launch vehicle technologies.

In contrast to the conventional vertical integration, the NGLV will undergo horizontal integration before being raised for launch, necessitating a custom-designed launch pad. Additionally, the new facility will be equipped to handle an increased number of liquid engine boosters, which calls for an updated jet deflector system.

The third launch pad’s notable feature is its capability for full-stage testing, which will render separate testing at Mahendragiri unnecessary. This consolidation of testing and launch functions is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of Isro’s launch preparations.

The National Space Commission has granted approval for this project at its 153rd meeting, along with other key projects like the Venus mission, Chandrayaan-4, and India’s space station’s initial module.

The proposal awaits final government sanction and will be presented to the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the ultimate budgetary consent.

The development of this launch infrastructure is in line with Isro’s strategic plan for space exploration, designed to safeguard the continuity of India’s space endeavours against possible challenges. The establishment of the third launch pad marks a pivotal advancement in Isro’s operational capabilities, bolstering its preparedness for upcoming missions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...